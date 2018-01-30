Vodafone is preparing a new service to track bags, pets and cars.

Vodafone is preparing a new service to track bags, pets and cars.

Vodafone will soon sell tracking devices for pets, kids and cars

The company has developed an ‘internet of things’ service called ‘V By Vodafone’, which is currently available in Britain and other European countries.

Small tracking devices with sim cards inside feedback location information to a Vodafone user’s phone via an app. The service is currently being marketed to pet owners, car owners and parents.

Attaching a tracker to a cat’s collar, for example, allows the owner to see where the cat is at any time. Similarly, parents might attach the tracker to a child’s school bag to know where they are at all times.

However, in addition to the cost of the tracking device, there is an ongoing fee cost of around €5 per month. Trackers for pets and kids have been available on the market for over five years, but have failed to sell well because of the monthly subscription cost involved.

“The Internet of Things is already beginning to transform how businesses operate,” said Vodafone group chief executive, Vittorio Colao, at the UK launch. “Over the next decade, the expansion of IoT into consumer markets will bring about an equally dramatic shift in how people manage their daily lives, at home and in their leisure time. ‘V by Vodafone’ makes it simple to connect a wide range of IoT-enabled devices, helping customers keep everyone and everything that matters to them safe and secure.”

Online Editors