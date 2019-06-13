Vodafone says normal service restored following major outage across Ireland
Vodafone Ireland has resumed its services following a major outage earlier this afternoon.
Customers across Ireland reported issues with 4G services aswell as broadband.
The company says it has now identified the root cause of the issue.
"This issue has now been fully resolved and normal service has been restored to customers. We thank you for your patience and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused," Vodafone said.
Earlier the company said it was investigating a potential disruption to fixed and mobile services.
"Our service teams are currently working on resolving this issue and we will provide updates shortly. We thank you for your patience as we work to get this fixed."
There were reports of similar "potential disruptions" on the Vodafone network in Spain, the UK and Italy.
Online Editors
