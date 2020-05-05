Vodafone says its new 'unlimited' mobile plans will have no fair use limit

The new unlimited data plans all have 5G access, although Vodafone’s 5G network is still only available in parts of Irish cities.

Vodafone has introduced new “unlimited data” mobile packages, promising that there will be no ‘fair use’ limit applied to the plans.

It also says that customers can use the new plans as an alternative to broadband, with no restrictions on using the ‘hotspot’ function on a phone.

Vodafone is promising that its customers can switch to the 12-month plans mid-contract, if their existing Vodafone contract doesn’t cost more than the unlimited data one. None of the new plans are prepay tariffs.

5G speeds measure up to 700Mbs at present,with over 100Mbs expected as a commonly available speed when more phones have access to it.

Vodafone also says that its customers can use all of their unlimited data when roaming across the EU.

For non-business customers, the main deal is €45 per month for ‘best available speeds’ on the 4G or 5G networks. A “lite” version of the plan for €35 per month offers unlimited data but capped at speeds of under 10Mbs, meaning the 5G connectivity will be irrelevant. Both plans are discounted by €10 for the first six months of the year-long contract.

There are three different business plans, but no pricing was given by Vodafone.

Like other operators, Vodafone has come under significant pressure in recent months from low-cost, high data rivals. Eir’s offshoot, GoMo, has amassed over 100,000 customers since its launch in October with a plan offering 80GB of data and unlimited calls for €13 per month.

The operator says that it will not stop someone living in an area with a strong signal replacing their home broadband service with the unlimited data service, regardless of how many 4K movies or devices use the single data source. However, ‘network management’ may mean that user speeds fall if an area encounters significant usage pressure.

In Dublin, the average monthly home broadband usage rate is over 200GB. However, if a phone were left on, using 10Mbs non-stop for a month, it would use over 3,000GB.

Operators traditionally have measures in place to guard against abuse of what is intended to be a product for individual use. They call these rules ‘fair use’. But Vodafone says that it will not impose a ‘fair use’ rule on the new unlimited plans.

