Vodafone OneNumber sets you free from your mobile phone, but only if you have a Samsung watch

Vodafone OneNumber

Requirements: Samsung Galaxy LTE watch, Android phone

For years, Irish runners have peered jealously at UK neighbours who can take their smartwatches on a walk or a run without their smartphone and still stream music or podcasts or get calls and messages.

Mostly, this jealousy has focused on Apple’s cellular Watch models. Apple’s smartwatch is, by far, the best-selling watch of any kind in Ireland, as well as in the UK.

So it has been galling that Ireland remains one of the few countries in Europe not to be supported by operators on the issue.

Until now. Sort of. Vodafone has extended its ‘OneNumber’ service into Ireland, allowing you to use your cellular smartwatch away from your phone and still be connected to Vodafone’s mobile network via the watch.

Unfortunately, we’re not allowed to be at the top table. Instead of an Apple Watch, the service is limited to the fourth-most popular brand of smartwatch: Samsung. And it’s only the high-end Watch4 LTE and Watch5 LTE models, too.

I’ve been trialling the service – using a Samsung S23 and a Galaxy Watch5 – for the last two weeks and I’ll admit, it’s very handy.

It has allowed me to go for a walk without my phone, a rare delight; there’s little that disrupts a beautiful summer evening walk in Dublin like the reflex to take your phone out of your pocket just to ‘check’ something.

That goes double for running, where a phone is an awkward accessory in any setup.

The really essential functions were mostly satisfied with the service.

I could pay for things in shops with the Galaxy Watch5, because it allowed me to add Google Pay to its list of ‘Wear’ apps. Samsung Pay remains unavailable in Ireland, a longstanding niggle in Samsung’s aspiration to create a mobile ecosystem to match Apple’s.

I also downloaded Spotify to the watch and was able to stream music and podcasts. Amazon Music and Deezer are also supported. Wireless earbuds can be paired to the Galaxy Watch

Fitness is taken care of, too, through Strava and others.

I could even get Outlook email via the mobile app. The only essential app gap is WhatsApp, which isn’t available. Neither are Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, but that’s actually more of a relief when I’m out and about.

Being Vodafone, this OneNumber service is only available for bill pay plans, which tend to cost at least €35 per month. And you’ll need to pay an extra €5 per month to add it onto your service.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE and Watch 5 LTE are the models supported, although you can use most new non-Samsung Android phones with it.

Obviously, it remains a disappointment that the most popular smartwatch isn’t supported in Ireland for any of this; there are few runners who choose a Samsung Galaxy watch over an Apple Watch, Garmin or Fitbit.

There’s no timeline offered, either, as to when this might change. Operators here don’t especially like dealing with Apple, which has long set commercial terms that local carriers resent.

However, it still has to be regarded as a small step forward. If you’re not that fussy about your smartwatch – or are one of the handful who actively go out and look for a Galaxy smartwatch – and already have an Android phone, this can be a compelling option.