Vodafone offers surrogacy parental leave as service revenue rises

Vodafone Ireland says it now offers full parental leave for surrogacy, as it announced a slight rise in revenue in its latest quarterly figures.

The move will entail 26 weeks of fully paid parental leave to “primary” caregivers, on par with its maternity leave policy. 16 weeks of fully paid leave will be offered to the “non-birthing” or “non primary caregiver” of the infant.

Surrogacy is currently being debated among Irish politicians with an increase in people travelling to countries such as the US, Mexico and Ukraine to avail of the service.

Vodafone has also introduced 10 days’ paid leave for fertility treatment and two days paid leave for the partners of people having the fertility treatment. And the telecoms giant has also introduced 10 days’ paid leave for people affected by pregnancy loss before 24 weeks, while full parental or maternity leave applies after that 24 weeks date.

The moves were implemented “to allow out people the time and flexibility they need when undergoing fertility treatment, surrogacy and pregnancy loss,” said Vodafone Ireland CEO, Anne O’Leary.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Ireland’s financial results showed a 6.4pc annual increase in quarterly service revenue, to €210m. It also recorded a small increase in its fixed broadband customer base, which now stands at 313,000.

And its total mobile customer base rose by 3.7pc.

However, while Vodafone’s mobile data customer usage rate increased by 35.2pc, Vodafone Ireland cut off customers of its “totally unlimited” mobile data offering for using too much data. The move is allowed under Irish competition and advertising rules, as the terms “unlimited” and “totally unlimited” are not deemed to require the service to provide unlimited data.



