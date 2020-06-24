Vodafone launches new dedicated support helpline for over-70s

Vodafone has launched a new support helpline for those over 70 years of age.

The move is designed to allow older people avoid the frustration and endless loops of online tech support.

The freephone number (01-8731166) will be open from 10am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Cut-price mobile operators such as Gomo push almost all of their customer interaction online. Vodafone’s move may appeal to older users, who are more likely to be willing to pay more for a mobile service if it’s more user-friendly and less self-service.

The new helpline “will provide one-to-one technology support and advice for older smartphone users on any network”, the company says.

It will “see Vodafone’s expert team of retail professionals provide guidance on how to navigate handset menus, connect to the internet or wifi, make phone and video calls, set up WhatsApp, email and social media accounts on a smartphone,” the company adds.

“The helpline is available any smart phone user over the age of 70 regardless of their network provider. The service can be availed of by simply dialling the freephone number to be put in touch with a retail agent who will support the caller through any questions they may have about the functionality of their device.”

However, it is unlikely that the new service will deal with account or billing queries. Instead, it is aimed as a tech advice function rather than one for resolving account misunderstandings or disputes.

Online Editors