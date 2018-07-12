Vodafone Ireland 'working to resolve' issue as mobile users suffer service outages

Vodafone Ireland customers are suffering outages to their services this afternoon.

Many mobile users have turned to social media to complain that coverage is lost and that their signal is down.

It appears that the glitch is affecting customers in a number of counties across the State.

The network provider said that they have raised the issue with their network crew who are currently investigating.

It is understood that the crew are working to resolve the issue but an estimated solution time is as yet unknown.

Vodafone have apologised for the inconvenience caused and are updating customers on their social channels.

Online Editors