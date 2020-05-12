Vodafone Ireland reports revenue of €838m for 2019

Vodafone Ireland has reported service revenue of €838m in respect of last year.

Revenue growth was flat when compared to 2018.

Vodafone’s total fixed broadband customer base increased by 7pc year-on-year to 284,000, according to a statement from the group.

Meanwhile, its overall mobile customer base increased by 2.3pc, with the addition of 46,000 customers.

Anne O’Leary, CEO of Vodafone Ireland, said: “It was a strong year of solid, stable growth for Vodafone Ireland, which saw us increase our customer-base across mobile and fixed broadband.

Our investment of over €1bn in our network over the past decade has ensured that we are the market leading connectivity provider of choice for Ireland.”

In August, Vodafone became the first mobile operator in Ireland to switch on 5G across locations in five cities Cork, Limerick, Dublin, Galway and Waterford.

Last November the company announced that all employees will be offered 16 weeks of fully paid parental leave following the introduction of a new global policy designed to support families.

Any employee whose partner is having a baby, adopts a child or becomes a parent through surrogacy will have the flexibility to take four months of paid leave at any time during the first 18 months.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Group’s performance met expectations with a 2.6pc rise in full-year core earnings to €14.9bn, but it did not give a current year outlook due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

"We are experiencing a direct impact on our roaming revenues from lower international travel and we also expect economic pressures to impact our customer revenues over time," it said on Tuesday.

"However, we are also seeing significant increases in data volumes and further improvements in loyalty, as our customers place greater value on the quality, speed and reliability of our networks."

The company said given the uncertainties and impacts of the global pandemic it was not able to provide adjusted core earnings guidance for the current year.

But it said that based on assessment of the global economy, it could be flat to slightly down, compared to a rebased €14.5bn for 2020.

It did provide guidance for free cash flow before spectrum costs, which underpins its dividend, saying it would be at least €5bn.

