Vodafone Ireland has reported a 1.7pc year-on-year increase in revenue to €238.6m in its first quarter of this year.

Vodafone Ireland reports revenue of €239m over three months

During the period 12,000 contract customers were added to Vodafone’s customer base. Vodafone now has over 2.2 million customers in Ireland.

The number of fixed broadband customers at Vodafone remained steady year-on-year at 263,000, the company said in a trading statement.

Meanwhile mobile data usage increased by 40.7pc year-on-year to over 17.8 petabytes of mobile data.

"Quarter one was another positive period of progress for Vodafone Ireland," Anne O’Leary, CEO of Vodafone Ireland, said.

"Our team has worked hard to build on the successes of previous quarters as we continue the implementation of our investment, innovation and transformation strategy."

The company also used the announcement to provide an update on SIRO, Vodafone’s joint venture with the ESB, which connects towns to fiber broadband. Connections have now passed over 160,000 premises and is live in 30 towns across Ireland, the company said.

Online Editors