Vodafone Ireland names Amanda Nelson as new CEO

Vodafone Ireland’s new CEO will be Amanda Nelson, who will take over Ireland’s biggest mobile operator when Anne O’Leary steps down on September 15th.

Ms Nelson, born in England, is currently CEO of Vodafone in Hungary. She was previously CEO of Vodafone in Malta and a senior executive in Vodafone Netherlands. Married with four kids, she has been with the company for 25 years.

Ms O’Leary is taking up a senior sales role in Meta’s Dublin office.

“I am delighted to be joining Vodafone Ireland at a pivotal time for the company,” said Ms Nelson.

“As one of Ireland’s single biggest investors in new technology in the telecoms industry, I look forward to building on the growth trajectory at Vodafone and to further establish its position as a leader in digital innovation. I also aim to build on the legacy that Anne O’Leary has left at Vodafone with her accomplishments in terms of sustainability, supporting businesses, social partnerships and leading employee-centric policies.”