Vodafone Ireland investigation 'potential disruption' to services

Vodafone Ireland are investing an apparent disruption to their network.

In a tweet to their customers, the company said: "We are currently investigating a potential disruption to our fixed and mobile services. We thank you for your patience as we work to get this resolved."

An earlier tweet from the company - which has since been deleted - referred to a "potential outage to our fixed and mobile services".

It is thought the problem is affecting Vodafone Ireland customers across the country.

There are reports of similar "potential disruptions" on the Vodafone network in Spain, the UK and Italy.

Online Editors