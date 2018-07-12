Vodafone Ireland customers suffer service outages due to 'network issue'

Vodafone Ireland customers suffered outages to their services this afternoon.

Many mobile users turned to social media to complain that coverage was lost and that their signal was down.

It appears that the glitch affected customers in a number of counties across the State.

The network provider raised the issue with their network crew who investigated, and resolved, the issue.

"Vodafone Ireland is aware of a network issue that affected some our customers for a very short period of time," read a statement from the comapny.

"This issue has now been resolved and regular service is back in place."

Vodafone have apologised for the inconvenience caused and are updating customers on their social channels.

Online Editors