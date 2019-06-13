Vodafone investigating major outage across Ireland

Vodafone Ireland is investigating an apparent disruption to its network.

Vodafone Ireland is investigating an apparent disruption to its network.

In a tweet to customers, the company said: "We are currently investigating a potential disruption to our fixed and mobile services. We thank you for your patience as we work to get this resolved.

"Our service teams are currently working on resolving this issue and we will provide updates shortly. We thank you for your patience as we work to get this fixed."

Customers have been reporting issues with 4G services aswell as broadband.

There are reports of similar "potential disruptions" on the Vodafone network in Spain, the UK and Italy.

Online Editors