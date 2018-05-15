Vodafone chief Vittorio Colao to step down after 10 years in charge
Vodafone's Chief Executive Vittorio Colao will step down in October after 10 years in charge of the world's second largest mobile operator
He will be succeeded by Chief Financial Officer Nick Read, the company said on Tuesday.
Colao has transformed the British company during his time at the helm.
He took Vodafone out of the United States with a $130bn exit from a joint venture with Verizon, agreed to merge its operations in India with Idea Cellular and a week ago struck a deal to buy Liberty Global's cable TV and broadband networks in Germany and Eastern Europe.
The announcement came as the company reported a 1.4pc rise in organic service revenue for its fourth quarter, beating analyst forecasts of a 1.1pc rise.
Core earnings rose 11.8pc to €14.7bn, beating guidance for "around 10pc" organic growth and just ahead of analyst forecasts of €14.6bn.
For 2019, the group forecast organic adjusted core earnings growth of between 1 and 5 percent, and free cash flow before spectrum costs of at least €5.2bn, slightly down on the 2018 number of €5.4bn.
More to follow...
Reuters