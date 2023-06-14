Vodafone and Three to merge UK mobile operations

The merger, which will only affect the UK operations of the two telecoms firms, will create Britain’s biggest mobile operator.

Vodafone and Three have agreed a UK merger which would see the two telecoms firms create Britain’s biggest mobile operator.

The move will not include the Irish operations of the companies.

The merger needs to be cleared by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority to proceed. Under the terms of the deal, Vodafone is set to own 51pc of the new entity, with Three’s Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison owning 49pc.

CK Hutchison’s group co-managing director, Canning Fok, said the the merger was needed for investment reasons.

"Three UK and Vodafone UK currently lack the necessary scale on their own to earn their cost of capital,” he said.

“This has long been a challenge for Three UK's ability to invest and compete. Together, we will have the scale needed to deliver a best-in-class 5G network for the UK, transforming mobile services for our customers and opening up new opportunities for businesses across the length and breadth of the UK. This will unlock significant value for CK Hutchison and its shareholders, realise material synergies, reduce net financial indebtedness and further strengthen its financial profile."

Three UK’s chief executive is Irishman Robert Finnegan, who has been the overall director of the Irish operation since 2005. In the company’s most recent quarterly results, he complained that telecoms firms aren’t making enough to cover their capital costs and has been pushing for consolidation for over a year.

“Today's news marks a significant step in our efforts to create a business that will build the biggest and fastest 5G mobile network in the country,” he said.

"The combination of Three UK and Vodafone UK will bring the advantages of 5G to every business and household in the UK, enabling the UK to deliver its ambitions for digital and economic growth and fully supporting the UKGovernment's objectives for a world-leading digital economy."