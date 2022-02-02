Vodafone adds mobile and broadband customers in Ireland as it seeks mergers abroad

Vodafone Ireland recorded increases in its broadband and mobile customers and held steady on its service revenue in its third quarter report.

The operator, still Ireland’s largest mobile player, added almost 50,000 customers to its mobile base over the last year, divided almost equally between contract and prepaid.

It also saw a 5.3pc rise in its fixed broadband customer base, which stands at 311,000. Vodafone mostly uses the networks of Eir and Siro, its joint venture with the ESB, as its fixed line broadband platform.

While its €207m quarterly service revenue is a 1.3pc rise on last year, it remains below the €209m recorded for the same period two years ago. However, its mobile contract churn improved 2.3 percentage points year-on-year to 8.5pc.

Its joint venture with the ESB, Siro, recently announced a €620m upgrade and expansion of its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network, which plans to double the network’s reach to 770,000 homes and businesses.

“It’s been a positive quarter for Vodafone Ireland,” said Anne O’Leary, CEO of Vodafone Ireland. “Our performance demonstrates ongoing momentum with increased service revenue and growth in customer numbers, in our fixed broadband and mobile base. We are also encouraged by strong growth in our business division, with significant customer wins during the period.”

Vodafone’s global CEO, Nick Read, said that the company is pursuing mergers with rivals in multiple European markets. He said that Vodafone has spurred on by favourable signals from regulators who have realised the value of network investment during the pandemic.

"We are approaching consolidation with speed and resolve," he told reporters.

"We are active on a number of fronts and we are seeing good engagement from our counterparties which confirms that we have a series of potential opportunities to shape the business with stronger assets in healthier markets."

The telecoms group sees opportunities in Spain, Italy, Britain and Portugal, Read said. However, other parties would have to be pragmatic and realistic on valuation, he said, if deals were to happen. Reuters recently reported that Vodafone and Iliad, which is controlled by Eir owner Xavier Niel, were discussing a tie-up in Italy.

A separate report in Spain last Wednesday said it was talking to MasMovil there, and other reports have previously linked the British company with Hutchison's Three in its home market.

Read said Vodafone was "firmly on track" to meet its full-year expectations of €15.2bn to €15.4bn in adjusted core earnings and at least €5.3bn of free cash flow.

[Additional reporting from Reuters]