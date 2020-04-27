Virgin Media suffers broadband outage across Ireland and the UK

Virgin Media is undergoing a series of broadband outages across Ireland and the UK.

A spokesman for the company in Ireland said that there is no clear indication yet of the cause.

However, the company’s business unit has sent a notification to customers describing a nationwide services outage “affecting all services including data, voice and mobile”.

The service has been disrupted since 5pm today.

Hundreds of Irish Virgin Media broadband customers have taken to social media to report interruptions and outages.

Reports have been logged in cities across the country, as well as in Belfast.

A Virgin Media Ireland spokesman added: “We’re currently investigating an intermittent broadband issue that started earlier this evening. This issue is seeing broadband connectivity interrupted for a very short period of time before being restored. Our teams are urgently looking into the problem and will work flat out to fix it. We know how frustrating this is for customers and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

In the UK, where thousands of UK Virgin Media customers are publicly complaining about the same issue, the company has issued the following statement: “We’re currently investigating an intermittent broadband issue that lasted for a very short period of time earlier this evening.“

Although the company claims that issue has been resolved, there have been several further reports of interruptions and outages in Ireland after 7pm this evening.

