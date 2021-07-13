Virgin Media says it has “no time frame” to fix Dublin broadband outage

Virgin Media Ireland says it doesn’t know when its current broadband outage in Dublin and parts of surrounding counties will be resolved.

The communications company, which has over 300,000 broadband customers, is telling customers that it does not have a “repair time frame” on the broadband outage, which it says is affecting “the Dublin area”. The outage began for some customers last night.

However, Virgin Media said that It hopes the undiagnosed issue will be fixed today as, “given the scale it would be very rare for this to continue for the full day”.

Irish people are still working from home en masse due to health guidelines around Covid.

Update (10.30am): A Virgin Media spokesperson says that customers who have been affected by the broadband outage have now seen “full service returned”.

The spokesperson apologised for “the short term interruption” and said that its “early indicators do not show that it was a broadband outage”. However, some Virgin Media Ireland broadband customers say the service has not yet returned.