Virgin Media Ireland to refund 100,000 customers after telecoms watchdog ruling

Virgin Media has been ordered by Comreg to refund 100,000 Irish customers

Virgin has been told to repay 100,000 customers a total of €3m in refunds, by the telecoms regulator.

Virgin was continuing to charge customers after services were cancelled. It then failed to refund customers.

Virgin has until March 31 or repay the 100,000 customers. The average customer refund will be €33.

Comreg has issued a statement on its investigation into the issue and Virgin’s so-called “post-cancellation charges”.

“The company failed to proactively refund customers and instead retained the monies in inactive accounts,” the watchdog said.

The practice of retaining the credits goes against sections of the Communications Regulation Act 2002.

“Following its investigation, ComReg informed Virgin Media that it intended to seek a High Court restraining order requiring Virgin Media to cease this practice,” said the regulator.

“On the 16th of December 2020, Virgin Media provided formal commitments to ComReg which will see over €3 million refunded to affected Virgin customers. Refunds are to be paid by 31 March 2020 to more than 100,000 customers. The average refund amount due to customers that Virgin Media is refunding is €33.”

Comreg also said that Virgin Media will now review all other credits on any inactive accounts and refund those credits to customers by 30th June 2021.

“Virgin Media will not in the future allow credit to remain on closed or inactive accounts,” it said.

A Virgin Media spokeswoman said: “Virgin Media takes regulatory compliance extremely seriously and it is our position that we are in full compliance with all our regulatory obligations.

“Virgin Media has proactively co-operated with ComReg throughout this entire process and we note the investigation has now concluded.”

Virgin Media has established a dedicated helpline — 1800 941 770 — for customers to call in respect of the refund process and will publish information on its website for customers affected by the issue.

Online Editors