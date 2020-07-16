Vestager fails on the world's biggest stage with Apple tax case

It's hard to imagine a bigger rejection of the European Commissioner's case against Apple and Ireland in the world's biggest, most public tax trial.

Europe's second-highest court ruled that the Commission got their €13bn case completely wrong. It dismissed the Commission's "erroneous assessments of normal taxation under the Irish tax law applicable...[and] erroneous assessments of the activities within the Apple Group".

Because its grasp of the facts was "erroneous", the Commission couldn't show any illegal state aid or favouritism to Apple over other companies, the Court said.

It was a clean sweep for the tech giant and the Irish Revenue Commissioners.

This case was conducted against the backdrop of European anger around US tech companies and jurisdictions within the European Union that have lower tax rates than the biggest countries.

Some of that sentiment was on display in Margrethe Vestager's response. "We will carefully study the judgment and reflect on possible next steps," she said. "The Commission stands fully behind the objective that all companies should pay their fair share of tax. If member states give certain multinational companies tax advantages not available to their rivals, this harms fair competition in the EU."

Was this a restatement of the Commission's intent to carry on appealing the case? Or a parting shot of defiance before admitting that the Commission may be throwing good money after bad? We won't know for days or weeks.

Whatever Ms Vestager's intentions, Ireland appears to have both scored a tactical triumph and avoided a highly awkward alternative. If Irish authorities had opted to try and grab the €13bn in cash, Apple would have appealed anyway - and it might well have won by itself.

In that scenario, not only would Ireland not have gained any billions, it would have broken ranks with one of the country's biggest investors and, perhaps, a chunk of the rest of the tech industry.

There is even a possible, if unlikely, 'Eurobillions' outcome still available. If the Commission does appeal and win, Ireland would get at least some of that €13bn. But it would do so having already gained kudos for defending its tax sovereignty and industrial investors here.

Apple CEO Tim Cook always said that the tax case was nothing to do with jobs here.

The IDA and government officials will be glad that this won't now be tested.