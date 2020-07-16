| 14.1°C Dublin

Vestager fails on the world's biggest stage with Apple tax case

Adrian Weckler

Commissioner's 'erroneous assessments' dismissed by court

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager leaves the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

It's hard to imagine a bigger rejection of the European Commissioner's case against Apple and Ireland in the world's biggest, most public tax trial.

Europe's second-highest court ruled that the Commission got their €13bn case completely wrong. It dismissed the Commission's "erroneous assessments of normal taxation under the Irish tax law applicable...[and] erroneous assessments of the activities within the Apple Group".

Because its grasp of the facts was "erroneous", the Commission couldn't show any illegal state aid or favouritism to Apple over other companies, the Court said.

