Venture capital will look more closely at turnover and cash flow before backing Covid-era startups

Despite Covid-19, Irish SMEs raised over half a billion euro in the first half of 2020. Much of this related to venture capital companies extending the runway for existing portfolio companies to enable them to survive the next 12-18 months.

This raises the prospect of more difficult times for SMEs seeking venture capital funding. The working and business event environment has changed in a way that severely limits crucial interactions and networking with VC investors. In addition, there is a potentially smaller pot of available funding, as VC providers accelerated investments in existing portfolio companies to a record €364m in the second quarter, leaving potentially reduced fund reserves.

In this article we get an inside track from leading members of the Irish Venture Capital Association on how VCs are responding to Covid-19 and what SMEs now need to do to get noticed.

The pandemic has definitely added new considerations to how SMEs seeking funding will be viewed compared to last year, according to Leo Hamill, partner in Investec.

"The whole structure of the business model will be put under the microscope as never before. For example, in relation to sales and given global travel restrictions, can they prove the market or customer base is ready for remote or online selling?

"VCs will want to know the impact on Covid on turnover and cash flow in an environment of a slower, more difficult sales cycle."

He says that VCs will be interested in how start-ups manage remote working. "Tech start-ups, which account for about 90pc of VC funding in Ireland, have no problems with the technical issues of remote working.

"But start-ups are not multinationals and early stage companies thrive on work ethic, cross pollination of ideas, shared culture and enthusiasm that can be infectious and help an early stage company to grow.

"With the whole country now in Level 3 and home working once more a health recommendation, how do SMEs capture this vital synergy? As restrictions ease, having a physical presence and environment will be important while balancing staff safety. It's important to get the mix between a physical and virtual operation correct at an early stage."

VC investors were asked about the biggest mistakes they see crossing their desks by SMEs seeking funding.

Unrealistic valuations, which haven't been adjusted for the current global economic environment, are a primary issue.

"Too many founders walk in and tell us their business is worth €10-20m. There is no logic to a high valuation when the company has no revenue and no customer base," says Hamill.

"There is no point telling us that friends and family invested at €x million and need an uplift of 20-25pc, or the business is going to be worth hundreds of millions in the future. Over pricing the initial seed round (prior to VC involvement) can be hard to unwind. Only approach a VC if you have a realistic value expectation."

Peter Sandys, managing partner, Seroba Life Sciences, argues that many founders are overly obsessed with dilution of their shareholding.

"This means they not willing to raise large sums of money which therefore leads to limited vision, slow development and missed opportunities. This ultimately means lower returns compared to what could have been a small but far more valuable slice of a bigger cake, which is the approach taken by US entrepreneurs."

Andrew Graham, partner, Kernel Capital, also highlights the risk of not raising sufficient capital early on. In addition, he says that common errors include overly optimistic financial and market share projections; not identifying or understanding competitors and barriers to entry; and underestimating the time and capital required to expand internationally.

Gillian Buckley, investment manager, Western Development Commission and chairperson, Irish Venture Capital Association, says that most start-ups underestimate how long everything takes and costs, including the fundraising process itself.

"This problem is often exacerbated by promoters by getting hung up on minor points in term sheets and legals."

The pandemic has reduced opportunities for networking and building relationships through conferences and face to face meetings so how can start-ups counter this?

Peter Sandys of Seroba advises companies not to wait for a roadshow to get to know people. "See if you or your contacts can set up some chats to build relationships."

Andrew Graham of Kernel Capital adds, "Given face to face meetings have become more problematic to arrange, it is even more critical to ensure companies' investment decks and pitches are complete, to the point and impactful."

Gillian Buckley of WDC says that securing seed funding is really hard. "So, getting an anchor private investor is crucial. It is key to unlocking public sector investment."

Andrew Graham points out that VCs will want to know if existing private investors are interested in participating in the round. "If not, you need to make sure to elaborate if this is due to capacity or appetite."

Leo Hamill of Investec offers a final piece of advice, "Founders and promoters need to be open to debate, feedback and constructive criticism. If they can't handle it in a meeting or show signs of antagonism, they won't get a second chance. Business is all about keeping cool and learning from all stakeholders.

"Don't make the mistake of thinking that your company is the only one in the world doing what you do. Founders are sometimes guilty of thinking there is no competition or there is no one else doing something similar. Focus on what you can do better, why you can do it better and how you plan to execute."