Venture capital will look more closely at turnover and cash flow before backing Covid-era startups

Seed funding: Gillian Buckley says getting an anchor investor is crucial Expand

Seed funding: Gillian Buckley says getting an anchor investor is crucial

Feilim Purcell

Despite Covid-19, Irish SMEs raised over half a billion euro in the first half of 2020. Much of this related to venture capital companies extending the runway for existing portfolio companies to enable them to survive the next 12-18 months.

This raises the prospect of more difficult times for SMEs seeking venture capital funding. The working and business event environment has changed in a way that severely limits crucial interactions and networking with VC investors. In addition, there is a potentially smaller pot of available funding, as VC providers accelerated investments in existing portfolio companies to a record €364m in the second quarter, leaving potentially reduced fund reserves.

In this article we get an inside track from leading members of the Irish Venture Capital Association on how VCs are responding to Covid-19 and what SMEs now need to do to get noticed.