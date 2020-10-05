United Nations to use VR Education platform to host major global event

The United Nations has chosen VR Education’s ‘Engage’ platform to deliver a major event.

The ‘Engage’ platform, which hosts virtual events, virtual training and remote distance learning, will be used to facilitate the UN's annual 'Global Youth Takeover' event on October 24.

Attendees at the event will be able to watch presentations or shows and walk around different areas to talk to people, using the Waterford-based company's technology.

VR Education develops virtual reality (VR) training and education products that make it easier to collaborate on tasks remotely, create content and learn.

Demand for remote working and remote learning tools has exploded during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

‘Engage’ has been used by a growing number of global companies and organisations for virtual training and events, many of which have originated through the group's partnership with HTC, including the European Commission, Ericsson, Facebook, McKinsey & Company, the United States Air Force, and Yahoo, according to a statement from the company.

David Whelan, CEO of VR Education, said: “The UN event will enhance the profile of the group as the use of the Engage platform grows strongly month on month.”

The company designed Engage primarily as a communications tool for education and training, however, Mr Whelsan said they have “quickly adapted it to address the needs of a variety of industries and event organisers as they look to generate revenue in this lockdown world.”

