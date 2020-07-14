UK government bans Huawei 5G technology from mobile operators

The UK government has banned Huawei 5G technology from mobile networks.

It has given the operators until 2027 to remove the Chinese operator’s technological equipment from networks there.

The move could mean disruption for some border residents here, with most of the operators using Huawei in part of their networks.

In Ireland, only Eir uses Huawei as part of its 5G rollout. Vodafone and Three use Ericsson, although Three has not yet launched its 5G network in Ireland.

The ban does not apply to existing Huawei equipment in the mobile network, serving 3G or 4G services. These older network technologies still represents the vast majority of traffic and connections from smartphones.

Some smaller wireless operators, such as Imagine, have based their networks on Huawei equipment.

The UK decision comes on foot of a US ban on Huawei procuring US components for its networking ecosystem.

This led to a u-turn among British security authorities, who had given Huawei networks a tentative clean bill of health based on visibility of all the component parts.

However, with the US technology ban on the company, the same UK security authorities have reportedly said that they cannot now stand over the security of the overall network.

There has been no sign of the Irish government following the British government’s direction on banning Huawei from 5G here. This is despite heavy lobbying from senior US government figures of Irish authorities over the last 18 months.

In February, a senior White House official told Independent.ie that there may be “implications” for Ireland if adopted Huawei remained in Irish operators’ 5G networks.

But across Europe, most EU governments have declined US requests to ban Huawei networks.

Huawei has always vigorously denied any implication that it is too close to Chinese authorities or that its networks are less secure than rivals such as Ericsson or Nokia.

Its Irish executives have claimed that ongoing US pressure is “political” and linked to trade tensions between the US and China.

This line has been echoed by many Irish telecoms bosses, with Eir chief executive Carolan Lennon describing the high profile controversy over Huawei as being part a “China-US trade issue” earlier this year.