UK government bans Huawei 5G technology from mobile operators

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UK Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

The UK government has banned Huawei 5G technology from mobile networks.

It has given the operators until 2027 to remove the Chinese operator’s technological equipment from networks there.

The move could mean disruption for some border residents here, with most of the operators using Huawei in part of their networks.