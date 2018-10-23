Business Technology

'Twitter thought I got hacked' - Tesla chief Elon Musk said Twitter had locked his account

Elon Musk (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
Independent.ie Business Desk

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said Twitter had locked his account thinking it had been hacked.

"Twitter thought I got hacked & locked my account haha," Musk tweeted on Monday.

The tweet did not clarify the reason or the duration for which the account was locked.

Last week, a US judge approved the settlement between the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla Inc and Elon Musk.

Musk agreed to pay a $20m fine and step aside as Tesla's chairman for three years to settle charges that could have forced his exit from Tesla.

The company also accepted a $20m fine, despite not being charged with fraud.

Reuters

