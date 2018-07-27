Business Technology

Friday 27 July 2018

Twitter stock dives on Wall Street after fall in number of monthly users

The social media company’s skid follows a plunge for Facebook the day before

Undated handout file photo of the Twitter bird logo, as the site’s revenue has reached a record high even though monthly user numbers dropped by a million.
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Twitter’s stock plunged 20.5pc on Wall Street after the company said monthly users decreased in the second quarter.

The social media company also predicted further declines in the next few months.

It was the second-biggest loss for Twitter’s stock since the company went public in 2013.

The logos of social network sites Facebook and Twitter reflected in a pair of glasses (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In percentage terms, the decline was slightly worse than Facebook’s plunge the day before, but Facebook is a far more valuable company.

Twitter and Facebook are trying to reduce the amount of abuse and hate speech on their platforms, but that is affecting their growth, one of the things investors value the most.

Twitter has doubled in value over the past year as it became profitable for the first time and investors applauded its live video efforts.

Press Association

