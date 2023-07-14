Twitter starts sharing ad revenue with some high profile users, promises to expand scheme to all ‘creators’

The new ad-sharing scheme will base payments on the number of ads seen by verified users in the replies of ‘creator’ verified users

Twitter has begun paying some high-profile users part of its ad revenue for high traffic generated from their tweets.

The scheme is being rolled out to try to boost ‘Twitter Blue’ subscriptions, as well as to encourage high-profile figures to use the platform more.

Under the new system, in-line ads that ‘verified’ users see in the replies of ‘creator’ verified users will count as partial earnings for those who tweeted. It’s currently being restricted to a small number of accounts selected by Twitter, including the controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate. However, the company says that it will soon allow other ‘creators’ to apply to Twitter for qualification under the scheme.

Twitter’s ad-share monetisation rules stipulate that an account must have at least 5m impressions per month, be subscribed to Twitter Blue and pass “human review” at the company. The ad-sharing figure will then depend on what ads other verified users see in any give tweet’s replies.

“It’s not exactly per impression,” said Elon Musk, in answer to a question about it. “What matters is how many ads were shown to other verified users. Only verified users count, as it is otherwise trivial to game the system with bots.”

So far, a handful of individual users have revealed what they have earned under the system so far. This ranges from around €2,000 to over €20,000.

However, the Washington Post claims that most of those invited to participate in the new money-making system are “far right”, a claim dismissed by Mr Musk as “lying”.

Twitter’s monetisation move comes after rival platform Threads, from Meta, passed 100m signups in its first week. The platform, which resembles Twitter in design and looks, is expected to challenge Twitter’s revenue in the coming years because of its association with Instagram advertising data, according to analysts.