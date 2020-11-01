Twitter shares tumble as pace of new users slows

Twitter shares tumbled 18pc on Friday after the company reported far fewer new users in the quarter than analysts had estimate3d, dashing optimism that the social network would benefit from a return of live sports and the coming US election.

The company reported 187 million daily users at the end of the quarter, an increase of 29pc from last year, but a paltry gain over the previous period. By comparison, Twitter added 20 million new users in the second quarter.

Advertisers, however, flocked back to the San Francisco-based company in the third quarter, driving sales well above analysts' estimates, in a sign the digital advertising business is returning following the outbreak of the global pandemic.

Twitter is one of three internet companies under intense pressure from US officials over their treatment of political content. Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey testified alongside the heads of Facebook and Google at a Senate panel on Wednesday.

Twitter shares fell to $43.15 (€37) in New York after closing at $52.43. The stock had gained 64pc this year through to Thursday.

Twitter, unlike Facebook, has long been dependent on live events and large brand advertisers but said in April it also needed to improve its direct-response ad product, which is typically more useful for e-commerce advertisers looking to drive immediate sales.

Bloomberg