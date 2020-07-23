| 15.2°C Dublin

Twitter notifies DPC over Bitcoin hack as breach verdict nears

Several high-profile accounts were temporarily taken over

'Twitter has been shaken by the incident' (stock photo) Expand

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner has received a formal data breach notification from Twitter concerning the serious hacking vulnerability the company experienced in the last week.

A spokesman for the Irish office declined to say whether the watchdog would be initiating an independent investigation into the incident, which resulted in some of the platform's highest-profile accounts being taken over by Bitcoin scammers.

However, he said that a draft decision concerning a separate Twitter data breach from 2018 has been circulated to other European data protection commissioners for regulatory consultation.