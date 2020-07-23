Twitter notifies DPC over Bitcoin hack as breach verdict nears

'Twitter has been shaken by the incident' (stock photo)

Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner has received a formal data breach notification from Twitter concerning the serious hacking vulnerability the company experienced in the last week.

A spokesman for the Irish office declined to say whether the watchdog would be initiating an independent investigation into the incident, which resulted in some of the platform's highest-profile accounts being taken over by Bitcoin scammers.

However, he said that a draft decision concerning a separate Twitter data breach from 2018 has been circulated to other European data protection commissioners for regulatory consultation.

This is likely to be the first major multinational tech decision under GDPR from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner. There are more than 20 investigations currently in process, including several into Facebook. Twitter has not yet given a full account of exactly what happened in last week's hack, which resulted in accounts belonging to Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West and others being temporarily taken over. The company, which employs hundreds of people at its Dublin Emea headquarters, said that the unknown hackers "successfully manipulated a small number of employees and used their credentials to access Twitter's internal systems". US media reports claim that the breach may have been the result of staff posting security logins on internal company communication channels. Twitter has been shaken by the incident, with fears expressed over the security of its service in the run-up to the US presidential election in November. The Irish DPC spokesman declined to comment on whether there was any appearance of rules being broken. Under GDPR rules, European data authorities are empowered to issue fines of up to €20m or 4pc of annual global turnover. Helen Dixon's office has not yet taken such action against any multinational tech firm, despite the large number of investigations currently under way. DPC executives say that due process can be lengthy, but is necessary to give prospective fines better protection from appeal. Last week, the European Court of Justice ruled that the Irish DPC must start to make decisions on reducing or cutting off major data flows between the EU and the US.