Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as ailing tech giant’s CEO

Mr Dorsey said that he will remain on the board until next May. Photo: David Paul Morris

Jack Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter and has served as its chief executive officer for eight of the social media firm’s 15 years of existence, has stepped down from the company.

In a tweeted letter, Mr Dorsey said that he was resigning as Twitter CEO, naming Twitter chief technology officer Parag Agrawal as his immediate successor.

Mr Dorsey did not specify why he is leaving the company now, although he is also the current CEO of another major technology company he co-founded, the financial payments firm Square.

He said that the choice of Mr Agrawal was a unanimous one.

“The board ran a rigorous process considering all options and unanimously appointed Parag,” said Mr Dorsey. “He’s been my choice for some time given how deeply he understands the company and its needs.

“Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around,” he wrote.

In a possible side-swipe at Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Mr Dorsey said that one reason he is stepping aside is to allow the company to move on from its original founders.

“There’s a lot of talk about the importance of a company being ‘founder-led’,” he wrote.

“Ultimately I believe that’s severely limiting and a single point of failure. I’ve worked hard to ensure this company can break away from its founding and founders.

"I believe it’s critical a company can stand on its own, free of its founder’s influence or direction,” Mr Dorsey wrote in his tweeted letter.

Once categorised in the same bracket as social media rivals Facebook and Snapchat, Twitter’s lack of fast growth has resulted in the company being a fraction of the size of other tech platforms.

Its market cap is €32bn, less than 5pc of Facebook’s €836bn market cap and under half of newer rival Snap Inc’s €70bn market cap. Twitter has often struggled to make a profit, partly due to the rigidity of its advertising format.

The company employs around 300 people in its European head office in Dublin.

Mr Dorsey said that he will remain on the board until next May but will depart completely from the company after that. He owns 2pc of the firm.

Mr Agrawal will join the board, while Salesforce COO Bret Taylor, who is already a Twitter board member, will become the social media giant's chairman.

As well as his commitment as CEO of Square, the 45-year-old Mr Dorsey has been focusing much of his attention recently on crypto-currencies, particularly Bitcoin.

Mr Dorsey’s departure marks the end of a complicated and eventful run at the helm, which featured an attempted sale of the company, a business turnaround that saw Twitter reach profitability, and an effort by activist investors to boot Mr Dorsey from his job.

When Mr Dorsey returned as CEO, many analysts and investors predicted he would eventually leave Square and run Twitter full-time. But Mr Dorsey stuck to a hands-off management style to run both companies for years.