Twitter acquires Dublin startup OpenBack

Twitter has announced the acquisition of the Dublin-based startup OpenBack for an undisclosed sum.

The move means that OpenBack’s executives will join Twitter.

OpenBack specialises in push notifications, allowing apps to do it on the device without needing to go through third party internet services.

“We’re so excited about this,” said David Shackleton, CEO and co-founder of OpenBack. “[We] set out six years ago to try and make push notifications truly user first for billions of people in a new way, and this opportunity to work with Twitter fulfils that in so many ways more than we ever imagined.”

Mr Shackleton also co-founded the mobile top-up firm Ding, which recently sold a majority of its equity in a deal valued at over €200m.

Serial entrepreneur Ray Nolan was also involved in OpenBack as a director.

“The best push notifications bring people to the conversations they care about on Twitter, ut irrelevant notifications are a distraction,” said Jay Sullivan, head of consumer product at Twitter.

“With millions of people visiting Twitter via notifications every day, we want them to be timely, relevant and engaging. OpenBack and their talented team joining Twitter will help us improve our ability to deliver the right notifications at the right time, in a way that puts people’s privacy first.”



