Turing Award winner Ullman says don’t blame the algorithm, look at the data that drives AI decisions

The Turing Award is no small deal. Often described as the Nobel Prize for computer science, previous winners include the inventor of the world wide web, Tim Berners-Lee.

Two years ago, the Stanford University professor Jeffrey Ullman joined the winners’ ranks, sharing $1m in prize money with long-time collaborator (and fellow Turing Award recipient) Alfred Aho.

An expert in the science of computer algorithms, Professor Ullman’s best-known work includes the legendary 1977 ‘dragon book’, revered by computer science students as a bible in understanding large chunks of how computers work.

Last week, the 80-year-old American came to Dublin to talk to students of the National College of Ireland’s School Of Computing, the international advisory board of which he sits as a member.

He spoke about good and bad uses of data in an era where machine learning and artificial intelligence is seeping into more of our everyday products and services.

He was joined by fellow NCI international board member Professor Michael Franklin, himself an eminent computer science figure with the University of Chicago and a key figure in designing some of the courses and programs that will steer future research into artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The Irish Independent sat down with both professors to pick their brains on some of the bigger issues facing society from the growth of artificial intelligence.

Adrian Weckler [AW]: Artificial intelligence is one of the most talked-about realms of computer science today. Some even talk of breakthroughs in apparent sentience. What did you make of the recent debate over Google’s Lamda bot and claims that it was sentient, or close to being sentient?

Prof Jeffrey Ullman (JU): I think that the nays [people dismissing Lamda’s sentience] had it. It's got this trillion parameter net behind it that was built from all of human discourse.

So yeah, sure, it behaves like the way humans speak and appears to think the way humans think. But it's just repeating stuff. I mean, I would have no problem pulling the plug on this thing whereas I would not shoot or pull the plug on a human being.

Prof Michael Franklin (MF): A lot of the arguments I saw against sentience were not as compelling as you'd expect. You know, at the end of the day, it comes down to the mind body problem which has existed for centuries.

AW: More generally, a few leading industrialists, including Bill Gates and Elon Musk, have warned about pushing machines toward artificial intelligence. Do you think we should worry about that?

MF: I worry about unintended consequences of systems that are so complex that the people who built them don't really understand how they work or what they're doing. Whether that is killer robots or not is another story. But history is full of unintended consequences of technology. And this [artificial intelligence] is pretty impactful technology and it's going to have a lot of unintended consequences.

AW: Do you mean like the way it’s being developed and deployed in countries such as China?

MF: That's more specific than what I was thinking. It’s more like the way that the automobile changed the way cities and suburbs are built. That wasn't the intent of those creating the technology.

AW: As scientists, how much does the possibility of doing harm come into your thinking when you're working on complex problems? Can it ever be a factor in how you approach your work?

MF: Yeah, I think all scientists have that.

JU: When it comes to ethics in AI, my belief is that the problem is not with the algorithms, it's with the data. Anytime you use biased data, you're going to get an algorithm that behaves in the same way as the people who created the data in the first place.

A common example is if a company never promotes women and now wants to write an AI program that looks at resumes [CVs] to decide whether an interview is warranted. What will happen is that because the company never promotes women, being female will be considered as a negative on the resume. The AI algorithm will learn to reject female candidates.

But it's not the fault of the AI. It's the fault of the data. And if you use clean data, that wouldn't happen.

AW: Are there instances where we should consider putting a lid on the development of technology, in our best interests?

JU: I don't know. Probably the best example of of trying to put the lid on a technology is nuclear weapons. Even that is not perfect. But I can't think of any other example.

AW: Do you think it’s harder for regulators and legislators to keep up with the technology today?

MF: I'm not sure it's tougher than it used to be. Regulators have always had trouble keeping up with computing technology and its implications. But it certainly hasn't gotten easier.

JU: The normal way for a legislature to deal with technology is to get people who understand what's feasible and what is not. But how do you get Facebook to censor things that should be censored and not censor things that should not be censored?

Not everything is testable. How do you define hate speech well enough? If the legislature says we should not have hate speech on the internet, as an abstract that's reasonable. But then being able to tell whether something is being done in a way that is fair to people, that doesn't stop them from doing reasonable things and does stop them from breaking the law, is very, very difficult.

It’s fine for some demagogue to say, you know, we must stop this bias against conservative thought. But how do you define that, exactly? Even if we did come up with a agreed-upon definition, whether it would be feasible to measure that is an AI problem on its own. It’s not in [Facebook’s] greatest interest to spend a lot of time on it.

MF: There's the problem of defining things which is big enough from on its own. But even if you had perfect definitions, there’s this fundamental trade off between keeping things out that should be okay and letting things that shouldn't be let through. And that's just a fundamental tension in any of these approaches. You'll never get it exactly right. So you're going to err on one side or the other.

AW: Both your universities [Standford and University of Chicago] are among the most highly-regarded third level institutions in the world. They also have extensive commercial and industrial partnerships. Is there every a danger of following the agenda of a company in major research projects?

MF: I think the interaction of academia and industry is just absolutely crucial for moving things forward. I think there there are paths to impact that industry has that just don't exist in the same way at the same scale in academia. It's constant collaboration.

The people who go back and forth between academia and industry really are among the people that are most innovative, making things happen. Universities bring to the table a lot of intellectual firepower as well as diversity of thought. They also bring the ability to explore things that don't apparently have near term financial or product benefit.

Companies, by and large, don’t have that flexibility, even ones with research budgets. It's always a challenge, but I think researchers have to not let [funding] influence what they're doing.