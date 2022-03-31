Trinity College to scale back €1bn tech-friendly innovation campus due to lack of government backing

Trinity College is “scaling back” its ambitious €1bn plan for a 5.5-acre tech-friendly innovation campus in the city centre.

University officials say they no longer believe the college will get €150m of hoped-for state funding, leaving a hole in the project’s finances.

Last year, the college accepted a €30m donation from Jones Engineering Group chairman Eric Kinsella and his wife Barbara to help fund a research centre within the proposed new campus. In 2018, Glen Dimplex’s billionaire founder, Martin Naughton donated €25m toward the same campus project.

But the university’s vice provost, Orla Shiels, recently told the TCD students’ University Times newspaper that “the large injection of government funding that had been anticipated does not look to be forthcoming. And so the project needs to be, for the short term, scaled back… It’s not going to be the expansive large-scale capital project that was hoped for. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen. It just won’t happen now.”

A spokesperson for Trinity College told the Irish Independent that the university was set to “begin a strategic assessment of what can be done in the current climate. We will know more after this.”

However, the spokesperson added that the college has completed a successful “pre-development phase” of the project. “Trinity now has a fully assembled site for development of a future campus,” he said.

TCD’s plans had received the backing of tech multinationals in the area, including Google and Facebook.

Earmarked for the Grand Canal end of Pearse Street, the campus aims to replicate the business-friendly campuses of California, London and Paris by co-locating research facilities, startups and international companies in close proximity.

The Trinity East campus was to be funded from a mixture of industry, philanthropy and borrowing on the college’s part, TCD has already embarked on a long-term €400m fundraising plan, the largest Irish philanthropy drive on record.

The so-called ‘Grand Canal Innovation District’ was to be developed over a 10-year time span with a new ‘innovation hub’ for startup firms, researchers and local community scheduled to open this year.

In the long run, the university hoped that it would house academic researchers from multiple universities, international companies and venture capitalists with engineering, computer sciences and natural sciences taking the lead through research programs at PhD and Masters level.

Successive TCD provosts have cited it as a symbol of the institution’s future, claiming that it would substantially enhance Dublin’s standing in research and industry circles. An economic cost benefit analysis from consultancy firm Indecon in 2019 suggested that the completed project could yield an economic benefit of €3.2 billion to the city.