Trinity Biotech takes $45m investment from South Korean MiCo

Trinity Biotech has announced a $45 million (€41.5m) investment from the South Korean MiCo Group, which will now own 29.9pc of the listed company.

The financial injection into the Bray-based company led by CEO Ronan O’Caoimh will be used to help repay an $81m loan and to intensify the firm’s research and development.

“I am excited that we are entering into this strategic partnership with MiCo,” said Mr O’Caoimh.

“I believe that this investment together with access to MiCo’s technological expertise and geographic networks positions Trinity Biotech for exciting growth and will accelerate the further development and commercialisation of Trinity Biotech’s diagnostic platforms. I am particularly excited that Trinity Biotech will have access to MiCo BioMed’s leading edge molecular PCR platform which will immediately strengthen our portfolio of leading diagnostic products.”

The investment is subject to Korean central bank approvals and is expected to close before the end of April 2022.

The founder and chair of MiCo, Mr Sun-Q Jeon, will become chairperson of Trinity Biotech.

Current directors Kevin Tansley, Clint Severson and James Merselis will retire from the Board, making way for Aris Kekedjian and Michael Sung Soo Kim. CEO Ronan O’Caoimh and CFO John Gillard will both remain board members.