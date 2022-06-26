| 11.4°C Dublin

Tom O’Connor on spreading the profit motive at €800m-valued Version 1

I’ve never been into the cult of the CEO being some magical genius’

Version 1 boss Tom O’Connor put his money where his mouth is on the issue of diversity earlier this year, when a large stake in the digital transformation company was being sold.

When majority shareholder Volpi Capital was cashing out, there were almost 20 firms interested in becoming investors. So there were plenty of environmental, social and governance (ESG) reports to hand.

