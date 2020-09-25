Tipperary tech entrepreneur scores big with multi-million euro sale of firm to Fortnite owner Epic Games

The ‘kid tech’ company co-founded by the Irish rap-loving tech entrepreneur Dylan Collins has been sold to Epic Games, the maker of ‘Fortnite’.

No acquisition figure was announced for Superawesome, which raised €14m in January and has raised €32m since it was founded.

The London-based company recorded almost €50m in revenue in 2019 and was “on track” for high revenue growth in 2020, according to Mr Collins earlier this year. It has been previously valued at close to €100m.

Read More

Through its technology for regulatory compliance with online advertising and marketing to kids, it has attracted big clients that include Activision, Hasbro, Mattel, Lego, Nintendo and the Cartoon Network.

Mr Collins has a long list of successful tech startups behind him. The Tipperary-born businessman sold the gaming startup Demonware to industry giant Activision in 2007. A social gaming network he founded, Jolt Online, was sold to Gamestop in 2009.

“The internet was never designed for kids so we started SuperAwesome to make it as easy as possible to enable safe, privacy-driven digital experiences for children everywhere,” said Mr Collins.

“Partnering with Epic Games gives us the opportunity to deliver that promise on a scale which simply wouldn’t have been possible on our own. We’re proud and excited to be working together to make the internet safer for kids.”

The acquisition of SuperAwesome comes at a pivotal time for Epic, which is currently taking legal action against Apple and Google over the percentage it pays the tech giants through app store sales. Fortnite has been kicked out of both the App Store and Google’s Play Store because of the dispute.

“More kids interact online than ever before and now is the time to double down on their safety,” said Epic Games’s founder and CEO, Tim Sweeney.

“SuperAwesome is the company developers want to work with to make better online content for kids. We share the belief that digital experiences are better when you go the extra mile to respect privacy and we’re thrilled to invest in this future alongside the talented SuperAwesome team.”

Read More

Online Editors