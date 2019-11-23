'Time' on his side: TCD robot 'Stevie' named one of top 100 inventions of year
A "socially assistive robot" named 'Stevie', developed in Trinity College Dublin, is one of 'Time' magazine's 100 best inventions of 2019.
Developed by robotics experts from Trinity's School of Engineering, 'Stevie' features on the annual list announced by the magazine.
It celebrates inventions that are making the world better, smarter and "a bit more fun".
Stevie was designed and developed by a team led by Conor McGinn, assistant professor in Trinity's School of Engineering.
"The team and I feel honoured to be included on this list and feature among such other great inventions," Dr McGinn said.
"This is a validation of many years of hard work, and it's something that many students and faculty can feel proud to have contributed to."
'Time' took nominations across a variety of categories from editors and correspondents around the world, as well as through an online application process.
Each contender was judged on key factors such as originality, effectiveness, ambition and influence.
One is an advanced virtual reality headset by HTC that is "pushing the boundaries of technology" and virtual surgery software.
Also included was a "facewash of the future" and an on-bike navigation system that translates directions from a phone to LED lights telling the rider where to go.
Irish Independent