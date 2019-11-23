A "socially assistive robot" named 'Stevie', developed in Trinity College Dublin, is one of 'Time' magazine's 100 best inventions of 2019.

'Time' on his side: TCD robot 'Stevie' named one of top 100 inventions of year

Developed by robotics experts from Trinity's School of Engineering, 'Stevie' features on the annual list announced by the magazine.

It celebrates inventions that are making the world better, smarter and "a bit more fun".

Stevie was designed and developed by a team led by Conor McGinn, assistant professor in Trinity's School of Engineering.

