TikTok to tighten child safety by restricting direct messaging to those over 16

TikTok is a social network where users upload and share videos covering a wide range of categories

TikTok, the social media platform best known for short, user-made, funny videos, is to restrict direct messaging to those over 16 years of age.

The move is being implemented as a safety measure, with tens of thousands of Irish children and younger teens taking to the platform.

“Direct Messaging is an amazing tool that enables people to make new friends and connections... but despite its potential for good, we understand the potential for misuse,” said Cormac Keenan, TikTok’s head of trust and safety for Emea.

The Chinese-owned firm recently opened a ‘trust and safety hub’ office in Dublin, to serve the European market. Mr Keenan is a former senior executive at Facebook Ireland.

From April 30th, he said, “only those aged 16 and over will be able to send and receive direct messages”.

“Today's announcement is about going one step further to put in place stronger proactive protections to keep younger members of our community safe,” he said.

TikTok has been tightening up on its child-focused controls lately. Earlier this year, TikTok gave parents more control in setting restrictions on kids’ accounts.

It has also tweaked its virtual gifting policies to only allow those who are over 18 to purchase, send or receive virtual gifts.

However, last year it received a €5m fine from US authorities for making it too easy for children under 13 to sign up without parental oversight.

Because of the high number of kids using the service, there are also heightened sensitivities of interaction between adults and kids on the forum.

“When we designed Direct Messaging on TikTok we put in place strong policies and gave our community tools to control their experience,” said Mr Keenan.

“For example, we prevented our users from receiving unsolicited messages by making sure that only those who they were friends with on TikTok could send them messages. On top of this, we don't allow videos or images to be shared within direct messaging.

“We look forward to the feedback of our community and all of our stakeholders as we constantly improve with new features and resources to help our community manage their TikTok experience,” said Mr Keenan.

Online Editors