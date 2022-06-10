TikTok is hiring 1,000 more people for its Dublin operations

TikTok is to add 1,000 new jobs to its operations in Dublin.

The move, which was widely expected after the social media firm reserved additional office space, will bring the company’s total employment in Ireland to over 3,000 people.

TikTok is owned by the Chinese firm Bytedance.

TikTok’s CEO, Shouzi Crew, announced the move after meeting Taoiseach Micheal Martin today. It currently has 361 open positions to fill for its Dublin office, ranging from safety to engineering, advertising and language localisation.

Although TikTok does not have content moderations in Dublin, it employs “auditors” for content moderation. A number of the company’s European units are headquartered in Dublin, including its ‘trust and safety’ centre, Transparency and Accountability Centre, Fusion centre, European SMB operations and European Data Privacy and Data Protection teams.

TikTok makes its money primarily from advertising. A recent report from Insider Intelligence predicted that TikTok’s worldwide ad revenue will triple this year and surpass that of Snapchat and Twitter combined.

The report estimated that TikTok will have more than $11bn (€10.1bn) in ad revenues in 2022, with more than half coming from the US.

The research also predicts that TikTok’s UK ad revenues will make up 8.9pc of the company’s global ad revenues by the end of this year, rising 190pc to £753m (€904m) and giving the company a 2.9pc share of the UK digital ad market.

“Tik Tok’s latest expansion further embeds Ireland as an important hub for its European and global operations, and is clear evidence of its commitment to this country,” said Taoiseach Micheal Martin.