TikTok opening $500m data centre in Ireland

Popular video sharing platform TikTok is opening a $500m (€422m) data centre in Ireland.

The centre will store messages, videos, and other data from its European users.

Prior to this, the information was stored in the United States.

It comes two months after the social networking giant decided to base all of its European privacy operations in Ireland.

The move means even more work for Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner, Helen Dixon.

Ireland is increasingly seen as the European country for tech giants to base their privacy governance operations due to the presence of other tech behemoths here, primarily Google, Facebook, Twitter and Apple.

The Irish privacy regulator is expected to announce rulings on a handful of major investigations in coming months, with the possibility of major fines.

