TikTok insists Chinese communist party does not have access to personal information of users

Social media giant TikTok has insisted that the Chinese communist party does not have access to the personal information of users.

Asked about such claims, TikTok head of public policy for Europe, Theo Bertram, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s completely false.

“TikTok is not available in China. TikTok data is stored in the US.

“TikTok is a company incorporated in the US.

“There is zero truth to the accusations that the Chinese state has access to TikTok users’ data.”

Read More

PA Media