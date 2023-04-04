TikTok fined €14.5m in UK for misusing kids’ data

The social media platform, which is used by three quarters of Irish children aged between 8 and 12, failed to take adequate precautions against young children using it, according to the British regulator

The penalty was imposed because the social media network didn’t do enough to stop young children under the age of 13 from using the platform. TikTok then used their personal data without parental consent, t he British regulator said.

TikTok claims that it does not allow children under 13 to use its platform. However, the UK watchdog said that its measures to prevent young children from using it were inadequate.

A recent primary school survey of 4,500 children in Ireland by CyberSafeKids showed that 47pc of children aged eight to 12 use TikTok, with almost half favouring the platform as the primary place to post videos of themselves.

The UK fine comes as the Chinese-owned tech giant waits for the results of two separate investigations from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner’s office, one of which looks at the issue of whether TikTok is handling the personal data of minors appropriately. The results of those investigations are expected in the coming months, according to officials in the Irish regulator’s office.

“There are laws in place to make sure our children are as safe in the digital world as they are in the physical world,” said John Edwards, the UK Information Commissioner.

“TikTok did not abide by those laws. As a consequence, an estimated one million under 13s were inappropriately granted access to the platform, with TikTok collecting and using their personal data,” Mr Edwards said.

“That means that their data may have been used to track them and profile them, potentially delivering harmful, inappropriate content at their very next scroll. TikTok should have known better. They did not do enough to check who was using their platform or take sufficient action to remove the underage children that were using their platform.”