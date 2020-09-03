TikTok buyers face harsh decisions in deal

'One possibility being discussed is to sell TikTok without the algorithm it uses to make recommendations to users.' (stock photo)

Tiktok's prospective buyers are discussing four ways to structure an acquisition from its Chinese owner ByteDance, which include buying its US operations without key software, after Beijing stalled a deal which could be worth $30bn (€25bn), sources said.

Other options being considered include asking for Chinese approval to pass TikTok's algorithm on to the acquirer of the short video app's US assets, licensing the algorithm from ByteDance, or seeking a transition period from a US national security panel overseeing the deal, three sources said.

ByteDance had been looking to pick a buyer for TikTok assets by this week so it can finalise a deal by mid-September and comply with President Donald Trump's order to divest, after US officials raised concerns over the safety of the personal data."TikTok is loved by 100 million Americans because it's a home for entertainment, self-expression, and connection," a TikTok spokeswoman said in a statement.

Beijing last week updated its export control rules to restrict the sale of technology such as the one used by TikTok to recommend videos to users, raising questions over whether it would veto a deal and giving prospective buyers Microsoft and Oracle pause for thought.

ByteDance and the bidders for the TikTok assets are now discussing four ways to structure the deal, the sources, who requested anonymity, told Reuters.

It is not clear which, if any, of the options will be pursued. As days pass, the odds of a deal lengthen as TikTok faces a US ban on September 20 if no sale agreement has been reached. It has challenged this ban in court.

One possibility being discussed is to sell TikTok without the algorithm it uses to make recommendations to users. While this would circumvent China's export control rules, it would present a significant gamble for Microsoft and Oracle, which would have to quickly come up with a substitute.

Reuters

Irish Independent