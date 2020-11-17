TikTok adds new safety features to help protect younger users

The social media platform is one of the most popular for children between the ages of 8 and 13

TikTok, the short video service that has become one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, has put in new safety features aimed at children and teenagers.

From today, parents will be able to set their teen's TikTok account to ‘private’ through the app's Family Pairing feature, which lets parents or guardians link their account to their teenager’s account.

Although TikTok stipulates a minimum age of 13, the social media platform is one of the most popular for children between the ages of 8 and 13, according to recent research from CyberSafeIreland.

The TikTok change comes as part of a raft of updates to its Family Pairing feature. Parents will now also be able to turn off comments on videos entirely or enable them for friends only. They will also be able to turn off the search function for content, users, hashtags or sounds, and limit who can see the videos their teens have liked.

First launched at the start of this year, Family Pairing also allows parents to manage how long their teens spend on TikTok each day and to restrict their teen's ‘For You’ page to a restricted level of content that is suitable for all ages

Earlier this year, TikTok set restrictions on direct messaging to over-16s. It’s also now prompts all users under 18 to set their account to private when they join.

“Family Pairing provides teenagers with a guardrail as they discover TikTok,” said Alexandra Evans, TikTok's Head of Child Safety Public Policy, Europe. “The updates we are making today are the latest in a series of steps we have taken to give families the tools they need to create the TikTok experience that's right for them. We know that when people feel safe, they feel free to express their creativity.”

