Three Ireland 'removing all usage limits' from most mobile data plans

Three Ireland has become the latest operator to nominally do away with monthly data limits.

The country’s second biggest operator says that it is removing “all usage limits” from its ‘All You Can Eat Plans’.

Up until recently, it had a 60GB ‘fair usage’ limit on its ‘All You Can Eat’ plans. The operator insisted for years that this was not a limit, but is now pledging that what may have been considered a “usage limit” will now no longer be such.

However, the operator says that it can still cut users off if they use their smartphones as a hotspot, which is a popular thing to do for those without any decent home broadband.

Although it has removed the term “fair usage” from its ‘All You Can Eat’ terms and conditions, it retains the right to limit things when “service received by customers” is “impacted through a minority of users placing high demand on network resources”.

Last week, Vodafone introduced an “unlimited” data service for customers, but warned that “excessive” use by any user would mean that the service might be cut for users.

“Over the past few weeks we have seen a significant increase in data usage across our network, up 20pc daily,” said Elaine Carey, chief commercial officer for Three.

“As the largest carrier of mobile data in Ireland we wanted to respond to this. Over 80pc of our customers are on a plan with All You Can Eat data, so we wanted to provide them with the reassurance they need now and in the future.”

Online Editors