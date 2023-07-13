Threads review: It feels familiar but it’s not as functional as Twitter, yet

So what is Threads actually like to use? After several days of browsing and posting on the service, it’s clearly the easiest-to-use, most serious challenger to Twitter that I’ve yet tried.

It looks a lot like Twitter, to start with; it’s a timeline with fairly short updates punctuated by the odd photo or video. It’s also easy to post, easy to repost (the equivalent of a retweet) and easy to reply, like or block.

But there are some features I’m missing pretty badly. The biggest one is search. You can only search for accounts on Threads, not keywords or hashtags (which aren’t yet supported). That means that you can’t go looking for a discussion on a subject, which seems very strange for a social media platform.

There’s also no web app, which means you’re locked into picking up your phone, something you can avoid with Twitter.

And for now, you can’t edit posts, tag photos or delete your Threads account without also deleting your Instagram account.

The other thing I miss is the control over my Threads feed. There is no option to only see accounts you follow. Instead, it’s like Twitter’s ‘For You’ tab – accounts thrown in that Threads, using your Instagram algorithms, thinks you might like to see. In my case, that leans more into travel, culture, photography and sport than it does news. That’s fine for Instagram, but I want more news content in Threads. I want it to be a different type of service.

That said, I’ve already found on Threads a lot of UK and US figures from the tech or news worlds who I follow on Twitter; enough to keep me coming back several times during the day. Obviously, the big gap is Irish accounts. Other than one or two enterprising journalists or Irish friends and contacts who are now based in the US or UK, there is little on offer for an Irish person signing up.

In practical terms, that means when it comes to following big local news events, such as this week’s Tubridy-Kelly Oireachtas hearings, I just couldn’t do it on Threads as there was almost no-one posting about it on the platform.

So I’m not expecting to ditch Twitter for Threads soon.