These are the three best-value Irish mobile operator deals

Adrian Wreckler looks at the three best mobile operator deals in Ireland on each of the three main networks

What’s the best overall mobile deal out there? Right now, it’s the blockbuster €8-per-month deal for 100GB (and all calls) from 48, the ‘virtual’ operator owned by Three.

While it’s on offer, nothing can touch it. But for many people, it’s not that simple. The operator they choose is as much about the coverage level in their home, or place of work, as it is the monthly price.

With that in mind, here are the three best mobile operator deals in Ireland on each of the three main networks (Vodafone, Three and Eir). All of them are from ‘virtual’ operators.

1. 48

Price: €8

Data, calls: 100GB, unlimited calls and texts

Advantages: cheapest deal in Ireland by far, huge amount of data for the price, free sim card and 1GB of data so you can test network before committing

Disadvantages: time-limited offer, must be signed up to before November 10th. No subsidised phone deals. Data charges after 100GB limit reached.

Other comments: This is owned by Three and uses Three’s network. It’s an astonishing deal -- even GoMo can’t come close in terms of overall value. Anyone who uses Three prepay or is on a rolling monthly contract (without a phone subsidy) with Three should strongly consider switching to this -- it’s a massive monthly saving for the same quality service on the same network. The only advantage to staying with Three is that you may get more monthly data as it usually doesn’t have fixed monthly limits. Even still, 100GB is a very substantial monthly data allocation. Very few users would reach this. But beware the time-limited offer: if you miss out on this deal, 48’s fallback offers aren’t anywhere near as good.

2. GoMo

Price: €13

Data, calls: 80GB, unlimited calls and texts

Advantages: Not a time-limited offer

Disadvantages: no shops, no phone subsidy deals, everything is done online. Initial €10 for the sim card on top of first monthly payment.

Other comments: This is owned by Eir and uses Eir’s network. In general, that network has been in third place around the country but is improving quickly. GoMo’s launch last October shook the market up, hoovering up 150,000 customers in a few months. For those who miss out on 48’s current offer, this will be the best value option.

3. An Post Mobile

Price: €20

Data, calls: 25GB, unlimited calls and texts

Advantages: cheapest Vodafone network deal, first month free, phone subsidy deals with same operator available

Disadvantages: a lot more expensive and much lower data allocation than low-cost rivals

Other comments: Because Vodafone doesn’t do any low-cost deals that offer decent data limits and full speeds and calls to all networks (its cheapest equivalent to GoMo or 48 costs a whopping €35 per month), this cheaper ‘virtual’ operator using Vodafone’s network is the only option for someone who finds that they need a Vodafone phone to get a decent signal. This may well be the case for some people -- Vodafone’s network is regularly classed as the being the overall best for speed and coverage in the country (although the gap is narrowing).