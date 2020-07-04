Over the last 10 days, some big international companies announced a boycott of Facebook ads. Unilever, Coca-Cola, Starbucks - real giants.

A hammer blow against Facebook's toleration of online hate, right? Nah.

By Wednesday, Facebook's share price had climbed back to within touching distance of an historic high. Oh, and the company barely changed a thing.

After considering the headlines, the market quickly remembered that people like, use and depend on Facebook. It also saw that hardly anyone was actually boycotting Facebook - just a few big firms with branding budgets which will almost certainly be back within months, if not weeks.

The vast majority of Facebook's nearly eight million advertisers are small firms that can't afford to take a chance with their bottom line and don't have discretionary branding budgets.

Casey Newton, a sharp commentator on Facebook, summed it up. "Brand advertisers could all quit Facebook permanently tomorrow and Facebook would still have more than 90pc of its revenue," he said. "And that's assuming the brand advertisers won't eventually come back to Facebook - an assumption that, at least for the moment, no one is making. There's a reason Facebook has more than seven million advertisers and the reason is that the ads work."

The other reason is that Facebook is stubbornly popular among ordinary people. In Ireland, Ipsos MRBI's long-standing tracker survey consistently shows between 60pc and 70pc of Irish adults using Facebook, most of whom do so every day.

I've been arguing for some time that it might be considered a utility. It is used by a majority of the people. It has become a service that an increasing number of people depend upon. If you're elderly, or lonely, or otherwise isolated, it can be a lifeline.

To be sure, parts of Facebook are a cesspit. In Ireland, some community pages now rival Reddit for the kind of ignorant, dangerous nonsense that is posted. Earlier this year, I reported on several community groups where self-regarding upstanding citizens were linking mobile masts to cancer or Covid-19, applauding those burning them down.

That's even less concerning than some of the racism or bigotry on the site.

There is definitely a problem here.

It wasn't just big advertisers talking about a boycott. Some civil rights organisations continue to lead public, important protests against Facebook for very solid reasons. But few commentators or protesters have a clear, pragmatic answer on the specific steps that would drastically improve things.

One fundamental barrier may simply be that Facebook is too big. It may actually represent a forum for every section of society. And as we know, there have always been, and will always be, sections of our society who are bigoted, racist, prejudiced or idiots. They simply can't be edited off the internet, or even entirely off tentpole platforms such as Facebook.

Perhaps the only identifiable way of snuffing this out more completely is to make Facebook a lot less accessible to everyone. That may be through much beefed-up moderation (your comment won't be posted until viewed by a Facebook human) or it could be that people are just banned for much lighter reasons. Neither appears to be practical or palatable. And that comes back to the unpalatable elephant in the room: people really do like Facebook.

This is a hard thing for someone in the media to acknowledge. In the media, we have aspirationally proclaimed Facebook's doom for almost a decade. To us, its crimes are many and grave.

It's 'taking our advertising'. It's taking much of our audiences onto its platform, too.

That it lets awful people post awful things, or relentlessly chips away at privacy, is what we mostly complain about. And we're right to do so, by the way. (See? There I go again.)

But in terms of actual animus, Facebook's litany of sins is spread far more structurally. The company's existence is a daily affront to many, for more existential reasons than is immediately apparent. Large corporations know this. So it was always going to be easy to grab prominence - and maybe even some kudos - by announcing an ad boycott, however temporary.

When they resume that advertising sometime next month, or in September, they may have achieved a nice little marketing circuit.

They 'stood up' for decency. Most importantly, they were publicly noted for doing so. (And if there was any chance this was missed, press releases were happily on hand as a reminder.)

They also saved a few quid at a time that - totally coincidentally - many were having to rein in expenses anyway.

Why waste a good recession, eh?

I realise this may seem a little cynical. But companies and ad agencies are not usually in the habit of foregoing profit for conscience. The last public boycott brouhaha involved YouTube. In Ireland, this may have been used as much as an excuse by ad agencies to remind big clients that they exist and that they deserve a berth in a world of programmatic advertising, as on foot of any genuine outrage over the issue at the time.

To be fair, morality in business is messy. One of the Facebook ad boycotters, for example, is Microsoft. But it is pulling ads at exactly the same time as it is shifting a major gaming service over to Facebook. Complicated, eh?

To be fair, companies do often have conscientious impulses that lead to action on things like advertising. But the bigger they get, and the more power that viral campaigns accrue, the more their would-be principles are packaged up in a branding exercise.

If the big companies that have "paused" their advertising on Facebook were really serious about reform, they'd stay off until there's no more outrage over bigotry and hate speech there.

Here's a prediction: they won't.