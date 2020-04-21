| 7.2°C Dublin

The upside of Zoom is that there's no awkward hugs and kisses for people you hardly know

The Lockdown Diaries

'I've even experimented with flouncing out of a Zoom - long story.' Stock photo: Bloomberg

'I've even experimented with flouncing out of a Zoom - long story.' Stock photo: Bloomberg

Sophie White

Like most people, I currently spend a big part of each day trawling for upsides to the groundhog day merry-go-round we are all trapped on. I'm constantly searching for any little thing to latch onto that will buoy the spirit. A good TV show to look forward to in the evening is great - we're rewatching Six Feet Under in its entirety and it seriously holds up. The only aspect of it that I'm not enjoying is discovering that, while when it first aired I related to the character of Claire, the rebellious, spunky teen, I am now heavily identifying with the downtrodden, middle aged mother, Ruth Fisher. Oh dear.

Meals are of course essential in the landscape of the day's little pleasures and I am simply refusing to countenance a bad meal during lockdown. Lately, I've instated a two-breakfast policy that I highly recommend - a main breakfast and a dessert breakfast - so that's getting me to about 9am. After that, it's only seven hours 'til I can put my kids in front of a movie and bask in the momentary reprieve that offers.

I know people are growing weary of parents banging on about how hard lockdown life with kids is but dammit this column is the only outlet I have, aside from my daily screaming session in the shower, of course.