There is a need for Government, business and communities to discuss how the digital society will help us to start again, rather than let the creativity we have shown contract.

One quarter of the world's people are now largely confined to their homes.

Vodafone and other providers have seen a significant rise in the volume of calls being made. From our own perspective, we've witnessed a 50pc rise in calls during the working week.

Interestingly, calls from non-smartphones show the highest levels of increase - indicating, perhaps, an older generation now relying more than ever on mobile connectivity to stay in touch with family members.

Technology has allowed us all to evolve and adapt to our new world. Nevertheless, while we must continue to focus our energy on managing the current global crisis, our attention should also look towards the recovery of our society and economy - a recovery perhaps like no other we have witnessed.

How can connectivity help with that recovery? The digital solutions being embraced today will be key for the recovery of our economy and society.

Since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, we have already seen more and more people use smartphones and video calling to consult and interact with their local GP and healthcare professionals.

Could this be the start of a fundamental change in how healthcare is delivered in Ireland?

Ireland is uniquely placed to become a leader in the space of digital health.

The UCC Assert Centre in Cork is the first 5G-connected telemedicine and medical robotics training centre in the world. In addition to this, Ireland is a significant test-bed for the use and adoption of IoT solutions, which are already having a direct impact on healthcare, such as through emergency alerts, real-time monitoring, the gathering and analysis of health data, and improved efficiency.

Imagine what can be achieved if we sustain this focus on technology in healthcare and continue to seek new, innovative ways to care for patients in the aftermath of this pandemic.

I believe that the Internet of Things will witness a radical boost following the crisis and will play a much bigger role in modernising healthcare and disaster prevention, public safety and security, supply chain, and manufacturing and production. These changes can have long-lasting benefits for healthcare provision, allowing for effective patient care and monitoring, while reducing hospital visits.

With the advancement, there is even further potential to transform healthcare operations through AI, robotics and telemedicine in the future.

There has also been a step-change in relation to how we work and do business.

We have all found ourselves being forced to work remotely and stay at home for the foreseeable future.

While I know some companies are more productive than ever and are coping with the added pressures of our circumstances, that's not the case for all. Many employees are in difficult childcare situations so they cannot be expected to work at full capacity right now.

However, the myth that people are less productive when working remotely is being debunked by this crisis. Moreover, the findings from a recent white paper by global recruiter Robert Walters - 'A Smart Workplace for the Workforce of the Future' - showed that 72pc of employers who took part said the top reason for adopting smart working was to improve work flow and overall staff productivity.

Of the professionals who took part, 85pc said productivity is enhanced as a result of smart working - indicating a significant benefit to businesses who embrace such practices.

There is also a clear and significant financial benefit to our regional economy from smart working, which could turn the tide in the mass migration that we have seen from rural communities to urban centres in the last decade.

Last year, Vodafone carried out an assessment of the economic and social impact of smart working on regional towns and wider rural areas through an analysis of six digital business hubs. This study showed that a digital hub in every county would create thousands of jobs and generate €312m for the rural economy, including €52m generated for the State.

As providers of a critical service at this time, the role of Ireland's telecommunications industry has never been more important in supporting both Government and businesses to respond to this health emergency, while also providing a lifeline to families and communities to stay connected.

Covid-19 has shaken the world to its core. It has redesigned and redefined systems of production, management and governance to help us fight this global pandemic and keep our economies going as best we can. In the coming months, we need to look at the policies and relationships that will maintain this innovative momentum.

Anne O'Leary is the CEO of Vodafone Ireland