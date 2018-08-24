He was a genius who inspired millions with his vision and creativity.

The deeply unsettling dark side of Steve Jobs, according to his daughter

But Steve Jobs, the man credited with transforming our lives through technology, had a deeply unsettling dark side, according to his daughter.

The Apple founder was "vicious” to her “and those around her," and "shifted from neglectful to controlling."

That’s according to a New York Times review of Lisa Brennan-Jobs' book about her father, Small Fry, which paints a disturbing picture of their relationship.

In an interview with Nellie Bowles ahead of publication, Ms Brennan-Jobs revealed new details about life with her father in 1980s Silicon Valley.

Ms Brennan-Jobs, now 40, described one incident in which Jobs turned to his daughter’s cousin, Sarah, who had accidentally offended him by ordering meat.

“‘Have you ever thought about how awful your voice is?” Jobs asked. “Please stop talking in that awful voice...You should really consider what’s wrong with yourself and try to fix it.”

At times, Jobs seemed to engage in “inappropriate affection” in front of his daughter, according to the book.

In one incident, he embraced Lisa Brennan-Jobs' stepmother by “pulling her in to a kiss, moving his hand closer to her breasts,” and up her thigh, “moaning theatrically.”

Jobs stopped his daughter when she attempted to leave the room.

“‘Hey Lis,’ he said. ‘Stay here. We’re having a family moment. It’s important that you try to be part of this family.’ I sat still, looking away as he moaned and undulated.”

Ms Brennan-Jobs said she never felt threatened and it was “just awkward.”

Some incidents appear cruel. For instance, Jobs reportedly refused to put heating in his daughter's room to give her a "value system."

She also described her father’s use of money to upset her.

“Sometimes he decided not to pay for things at the very last minute,” she said, “walking out of restaurants without paying the bill.”

If she was in charge of his money, she claims she would give it away to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“Would it be too perverse?” she asked. “I feel like the Gates Foundation is really doing good stuff, and I think I would just hot potato it away.”

Lisa Brennan-Jobs was born in 1978, on a commune farm in Oregon. Her parents had met when they were 23 at high school in Cupertino. However, Jobs initially denied paternity despite a DNA match.

Small Fry recounts how he eventually attempted to build a relationship with his daughter.

An excerpt of the memoir was published earlier this month which revealed how Steve Jobs had told his daughter she “smelled like a toilet” on his deathbed.

